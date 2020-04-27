Saturday brought a parade of photogenic supercell storms to the Upstate, all of which produced hail and gusty wind potential as well as a threat for tornadoes. However, only one tornado (EF-2) touched down…here’s a more in-depth look as to potential reasons why.
Textbook, classic supercell storms evolved across the northern Upstate Saturday evening – something this area is not experienced to seeing. We received so many pictures of space-ship looking storms, common to those of the Plains of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yet, they were right here in our back yard.
As it turns out, our shear parameters were almost perfect for these to develop. However, we remained skeptical on the instability and the quality of the moisture – would they be sufficient to produce significant threats? As it turns out, the answer to that question was yes and no.
For most of the evening, we had classic signatures on radar, but the storms were failing to produce tornadoes. We had reports of wall clouds and occasional funnels, but no tornadoes occurred until just after 9 PM in Greenville County. Until then, storms certainly had produced high winds and quite the hail. This can be likely attributed to limited low-level moisture leading to higher cloud bases. Additionally, research shows the few hundred meters off the ground can prove critical to determining tornado production – most of the storms were not right-movers, perhaps inducing more crosswise vorticity on the microscale vs. the more favorable streamwise component discussed below.
So what happened after 9 PM? There will probably be extensive research done on this event, but there are two things that come to mind – lower cloud bases and the storm turning slightly to the right. Through rough calculation, the lifting condensation level (LCL), or cloud base, was reduced/lowered by 250 meters from 6-9 PM. This combined with the storm moving slightly to the right, or south of due east, probably enhanced the streamwise vorticity ingested and aligned the storm-relative inflow vector more favorably to allow for tornadogenesis to occur.
In total, the NWS in Greenville issued 18 tornado warnings for our area as well as the Charlotte region. Many of the warnings almost perfectly overlapped from storms prior – an extremely rare event. Furthermore, the local NWS had to shelter for several minutes – the NWS in Blacksburg, Virginia took over warning operations, so there was never a gap in coverage. Our many thanks are extended to both offices for their tireless work that Saturday night.
