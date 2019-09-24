It has been quite the month of September so far both in terms of heat and lack of moisture!
As we stand now, we're on pace to be the 2nd warmest September ever at GSP with an average temperature of 78.6 degrees.
Based on the extended forecast it's likely that that number is going to go up a bit further.
What's more is that we've only had 0.18 inches of rain across the entire month, which if we don't get any additional rain through next Monday, we'd be the 5th driest on record.
Looking at the 6-10 day temperature and moisture outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, it's almost a certainty that our temperatures will be well above average, and chances of it staying dry are better than normal.
This has resulted in mild to moderate drought conditions developing in the Upstate and parts of the mountains, which will likely get worse before it gets better.
