The latest computer models continue to indicate a growing concern for severe weather in the Carolinas and northeast Georgia Sunday night.
Certainly the most significant risk of stronger tornadoes will reside over the Deep South in MS/AL/LA; however, as those storms coalesce into a line, severe weather chances will accordingly increase in the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia late Sunday night.
During the day Sunday, an in-situ wedge will be in place as the first round of locally heavy rain arrives from the west. This rain will act to reinforce the wedge during the day, keeping temperatures in the 50s and the surface stable. However, some elevated instability could develop and generate a few storms, but no severe weather is expected.
As the short-wave trough responsible for the aforementioned heavy rain translates east, a relative lull in precip. intensity is expected. As this happens, the wedge will begin to get eroded from the south in response to low-level mass fields increasing due to a much stronger wave moving in from the west.
This wave will bring in a *rapid* destabilization to the region by late Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 60s along with similar dew point temperatures. As this happens at the surface, cooler air will be moving in aloft; this will be when sufficient instability will be realized.
As this instability is realized, deep-layer shear will be exceptionally strong, and low-level shear will be quite significant as well. The orientation of the 3km shear vector is largely parallel to the incoming front, so this suggest the primary storm mode will be an intense line of storms rather than cellular activity.
As low-level jet winds increase to above 65 knots, some significant damaging wind gusts could result along this line as it moves through. If any part of the line bows out or gets oriented more orthogonal to the 3km shear vector, tornadoes will become more likely. Given the parameter spacing forecast, a strong tornado is possible.
BOTTOM LINE: A wavy or broken line of severe storms will move through northeast Georgia and the western Carolinas overnight Sunday into early Monday, most likely between midnight-5a. Damaging winds, flooding, and a few tornadoes will be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.