The latest temperature and precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center point to a better likelihood of warmer and wetter than average conditions.
This also coincides with the Carolinas/NE Georgia's peak time for severe weather and tornadoes.
This is by no means guarantees that we'll see outbreak after outbreak of severe weather during this time, but that chances are a bit better than if the outlooks pointed to drier and cooler than normal weather.
Fortunately, the next week to week and half presents a few rain chances, but nothing too threatening with the way things look now.
There's always the outside chance that we'll have a lot of thunderstorm days, but the ingredients just don't quite line up for anything severe.
However, given this new information, it's important for people as they plan the next few months, to be sure and have a in place in case severe weather strikes.
