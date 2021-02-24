The full moon of February is deemed the "snow" moon, because of the heavy snowfalls associated with the month. And that is especially appropriate this February for so many spots across the U.S.
The moon will be full late Friday night, and expect some clouds cover to hinder viewing since rain is expected through much of Friday.
The moon will be big and beautiful Saturday night as well, when conditions may improve for viewing!
