Be sure to look toward the clear night sky around 10:16PM Friday night! You'll see the International Space Station move overhead across the Upstate.
According to NASA, it will be visible for about 6 minutes, appearing at 10 degrees above the WSW horizon, then disappearing in the northeastern sky.
If will look like a moving star! This happens periodically, but not always on a clear night and at an hour when many of us are awake to see it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.