The International Space Station will fly right over the Upstate tonight. This happens a good bit, but this time it will be mostly clear and at an hour when many will still be awake.
Look up around 10:43PM! It will be visible for one minute. Look just above the northwest horizon where it will appear, then you can follow it as it moves across the northern sky. It will disappear at due north at 69 degrees above the horizon.
It will look like a bright, moving star!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.