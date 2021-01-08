The International Space Station will make a pass over the Upstate early Saturday! Skies should be clear, so keep an eye out! The flyover will begin at 6:07AM Wednesday, and the space station will be visible for 3 minutes according to NASA.
When you go outside, look to the northwest where it should appear at 58 degrees above the horizon. It will move across the sky and disappear at 21 degrees above the southeastern horizon.
It will look like a bright, moving star.
This is not uncommon for the ISS to fly over the Upstate, but often they happen during the day (when you can't see it!) or very late at night. Tonight's flyover will be early enough for many to catch it.
