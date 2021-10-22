We're in for a sight early Saturday morning! Keep an eye out for a flyover by the International Space Station! This is not uncommon, but often these flyovers happen during the day when you can't see it.
Look toward the western sky at 6:26AMPM, and it will be visible for 4 minutes as it crosses our skies.
The ISS will exit our view to the northeast at 10 degrees above the horizon.
It will looks like a bright, moving star!
