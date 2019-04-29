If you are up early on Tuesday, keep you eye to the sky for a dot moving across the sky! It is the International Space Station, and it will be making a pass over the Upstate at 5:30AM.
According to NASA, it will be visible for about 3 minutes. It will appear at 25 degrees above the western horizon, and disappear at 21 degrees to the north-northeast.
This flyover the Upstate happens quite a bit, but not always when it is dark outside and visible to the human eye!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.