Election Day could bring a threat of strong thunderstorms to the area. After a gorgeous weekend, rapid changes are forecast to start the first full week of November.
To set the stage, a short-wave trough over the nation’s mid-section will continue deepening, emanating from north Pacific jet energy (wind speeds there approaching 200 knots!) At the surface, low pressure will develop to the lee of the Rockies and rapidly deepen as it moves northeast.
As this happens, a significant severe weather episode could unfold for the mid-south region into the Deep south Monday night into Tuesday morning as deep moisture, warm air, and increasing wind shear overlap.
This entire system and its associated ingredients will shift to the north and east Tuesday afternoon and evening, placing the Carolinas firmly in the warm sector. This means the aforementioned environment will give our area a risk of severe storms, and accordingly the Storm Prediction Center has officially placed the entire region in said risk.
Since this potential event is still several days away, it would behoove everyone to use this weekend and freshen up their severe weather safety plans. Know what to do and where to go in the event your area is threatened.
