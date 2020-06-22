Subtropical Depression Four formed late Monday afternoon a few hundred miles off the northeast U.S. coast!
The area of low pressure was located 350 miles east of Cape Cod late Monday afternoon and is moving northeast away from the U.S. mainland.
However, some high surf and rip currents could happen along the northeast U.S. coast over the next couple of days.
As of now, it doesn't pose any local threats as it continues into colder waters of the northern Atlantic the rest of the week.
Not much strengthening is expected, but there's a chance that it could briefly become a subtropical storm over the next couple days.
If that were to happen, it would be named 'Dolly.'
