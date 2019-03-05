More than a dozen tornadoes occurred across four states in Sunday’s outbreak.
While storm surveys will continue, at least 17 tornadoes have been confirmed in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.
The strongest tornado, an EF-4, struck Macon and Lee counties in Alabama with winds peaking at 170 mph. This was the deadliest tornado in Alabama since 2011, the deadliest tornado in the United States since 2013, and the first violent (EF-4+) tornado since 2017.
Of more historic significance, an EF-3 in Leon County, Florida was only the second of that magnitude impacting the county since 1945.
Six other tornadoes with EF-2 intensity were confirmed, including one near Cairo, Georgia, where observation equipment recorded a 102 mph wind gust as the tornado passed.
Four twisters occurred in the state of South Carolina, one of which had EF-2 intensity with 120 mph winds. EF-1 tornado damage was found near the state’s capitol of Columbia.
