Clear and cold conditions are in store for this big moon event!
It's a crazy name for a large full moon undergoing a total eclipse on Sunday night! The term "wolf" comes from the Native American tradition of naming the full moon in January after the wolf (apparently wolves howl more during the early, coldest part of the year to communicate with their pack mates).
It will be quite a sight as the earth's shadow is cast over the moon creating a orange/reddish color. The good news is that skies will be completely clear, but temps will be very cold for standing out to view!
The earth will pass directly between the moon and the sun tonight, creating the total lunar eclipse. It will begin at 10:34PM as the shadow begins to infringe upon the lower side of the moon. You'll see the start of the total eclipse happen around 11:41PM, and the peak total eclipse will be at 12:12AM Monday morning. It all ends by 1:51AM.
It will look most impressive during the time leading up to the total eclipse, so be sure to look outside after 10:30PM tonight!
Beware that temperatures will likely be in the 20s during this time, so be sure to dress warmly if you decide to head outside to view it!
You won't need any special glasses for viewing, and the next one won't happen until 2022!
