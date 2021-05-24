The full moon will be big and bright on Wednesday night! And parts of the world will be treated to a lunar eclipse! For us, the eclipse will happen during the daylight hours so we won't be able to see it!
Moonrise will be at 9:10PM on Wednesday night. It will appear slightly larger and brighter than your typical moon!
Skies should be clear for viewing, so enjoy!
