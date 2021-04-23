The full moon will rise on Monday, April 26, and will be completely full at 11:31PM.
Skies will be clear locally, so it should look big and bright! It will be on it's closest approach to earth, so it will look bigger than normal. Therefore, it is called a Supermoon!
This full moon of April is also called the "sprouting grass" moon or the "egg" moon!
