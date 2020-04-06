We'll see what appears to be the biggest full moon of the year on Tuesday night. It is deemed a "super" moon because of its proximity to the earth, making its closest pass at just over 200,000 miles away.
The moon will be completely full on Tuesday night at 10:35PM EDT, but will appear to be full before that! There will be a few clouds around, but we should be able to see the moon fairly well in our area.
The moon is called "pink" because of the blooming wildflowers this time of year. Hopefully you can get out to view it from a socially distanced spot!
