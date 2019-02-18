There's a supermoon happening Tuesday into Tuesday night, but viewing conditions will be less than satisfactory in the Carolinas as heavy rain will be making its way through the area.
A supermoon is a full moon, but when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, so it appears appears just a little bit bigger.
It'll be closest to the earth earlier in the day around 11AM eastern time which is when it would appear the largest, but it also won't be visible then.
Of course, the clouds and heavy rain will make anything astronomical difficult to see Tuesday night in the Carolinas.
Not to worry though, there will be another supermoon on March 21st, so be sure to cross your fingers for clear skies then!
