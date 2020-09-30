It's that time of year when the pumpkin spice lattes become a popular item again, the Halloween decorations come out, and the leaves start turning beautiful colors.
The leaves start turning different colors in the higher elevation first because of the cooler temperatures, sun angle, and shorter days.
As you can see on the map the foliage will peak first in the mountains in the middle of October. Places that will see this includes Cheoah, Asheville, Burnsville.
From Clemson to to Clayton and Pickens to Forest City you will see the peak in late October.
Expect the leaves to peak in early November for places like Anderson to Greenville and Spartanburg. Also look for peak colors in early November in Greenwood, Laurens, Union, and Gaffney.
Did you know that the type of tree determines the color? Birches, redbud, and hickory are always yellow, while sugar maple, dogwood, and sourwood are usually red, but can sometimes be yellow.
A prolonged period of dry weather, strong winds, and rain can bring the leaves down quicker.
The weather looks great for leaf peeping through the weekend with sunshine and mild days and cool nights.
Happy leaf viewing!
