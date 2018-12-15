Christmas is still ten days away from the writing of this forecast, so this is still EXTREMELY preliminary and prone to change, but here's how things look now.
There's a SLIGHT chance for a few rain showers Christmas eve into Christmas Day, which could even bring a few high elevation snow showers.
That being said, temperatures still look to top out in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s, so our 'White Christmas' outlook looks pretty bleak for now.
Other than that, after this Thursday's rain, and possible high elevation Friday now, the weekend leading up to Christmas will bring sunshine and mild high temperatures in the lower and middle 50s.
Not the greatest weather ever, but it should allow folks to get to their respective destinations with a fair amount of ease.
Being this far out, this forecast will likely change in the coming days, so be sure to check in this week to help you plan!
