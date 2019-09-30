It's the final day of September and it'll go down as both one of the driest and one of the warmest ever.
Our average temperature for the month at 79 degrees is the 2nd warmest in GSP's history only behind 1925's 80.5 degrees.
Asheville posted seven new record highs this month versus GSP's three, but they'll likely end up being the third warmest on record posting an average temperature of 73.4 degrees this month.
Moisture, or lack thereof, has also been impressive as GSP is likely to end up being the fifth driest on record recording only 0.18 inches of rain this month.
We would need to receive another 0.09 inches of rain today in order to be knocked out of the top 5, which isn't likely but also not ruled out.
Asheville wasn''t quite as dry as the Upstate posing around a 3/4 inch of rain for the month, which is still well below normal.
Both places as a result have started experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Parts of northeast Georgia are even beginning to display severe drought conditions, so we'll need a lot more than daily isolated thunderstorms to help combat this.
Unfortunately that isn't looking very likely over the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.