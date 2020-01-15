If you decided to put the winter clothes away, then you'd better be ready to relocate them because there's a good chance of a cold snap next week!
Despite all but 2 days with above average temperatures so far this month, both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks point to a higher chance of below normal temperatures during the last couple of weeks of January.
In terms of precipitation, the 6-10 day outlook points to a better chance of drier than normal conditions next week.
The 8-14 day outlook points to an equal chance of a slightly wetter than normal outlook for the Upstate and mountains.
Cold Canadian air hasn't yet plunged into the southeast US yet this month, but this is likely to happen in the next couple of weeks thanks to the polar jet stream dipping much farther south.
For you snow-lovers, this temperature scheme might provide a little more hope during the second half of January, but the precipitation outlook isn't looking as promising.
Luckily these outlooks don't set any guarantees. Just because there's a better chance of below normal precipitation over the next week, doesn't mean that there is a zero chance for any type of precipitation from happening.
Just keep up with the latest forecast and we'll keep you informed!
