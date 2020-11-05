Hurricane Eta, which made landfall Tuesday in parts of Central America created devastation with flooding rains and damaging winds. Eta is still centered over Honduras and as early as Friday will re-emerge into the Caribbean sea.
Once it does enter the warmer Caribbean waters, it could strengthen into a tropical storm yet again.
It is then projected to strike Cuba this weekend, then end up in southern Florida. The weather models after that point are still uncertain and we will keep a close eye on all updates.
The latest GFS and Euro models bring the storm north into the southeast on Friday into Saturday of NEXT WEEK, so we have some time to watch it.
Rain looks to be the primary threat, but can't rule out severe weather depending on the track of the low.
Keep checking back for any updates.
