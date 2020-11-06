Hurricane Eta, which made landfall Tuesday in parts of Central America created devastation with flooding rains and damaging winds. Eta is now centered over the Caribbean sea, where it could re-strengthen.
It is projected to strike Cuba this weekend, then end up in southern Florida. The weather models after that point are still uncertain, but we are thinking it will emerge into the Gulf Waters.
Once the storm does enter the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front to the north could help steer Eta into the southeast bring us some decent rainfall next week.
Rain and windy conditions seem to be the primary threat, but can't rule out severe weather depending on the track of the low.
For now expect soggy weather from Monday through at least the middle of next week.
Keep checking back for any updates.
