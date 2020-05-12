Hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but the first system of the “season” could develop this weekend in the Atlantic.
Computer models continue to agree on the idea of broad low pressure across the Bahamas this weekend to consolidate into at least a sub-tropical system by Saturday or Sunday.
Those models also agree the system would be rather weak in nature and NOT be a threat to the United States. Furthermore, a weak front across the Appalachians Sunday and Monday should help steer the system slowly away from any threat to the east coast.
If a system forms and gets a name, the first on the list is “Arthur.” Another tidbit of info, if the A named storm is classified before June 1st, it will be the sixth consecutive year this has happened.
