We're monitoring 2 areas in the tropics, one in the central Atlantic and the other moving into the Caribbean.
The disturbance in the Atlantic has become Tropical Depression 13! It is expected to move close to Florida and the Bahamas early next week. We COULD feel impacts if the system ends up turning north through Florida, but it's way too early to tell.
The area in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Yucatan Peninsula, then potentially move into the Gulf as a tropical storm. This could bring some heavy rain to areas from south Texas to Louisiana, but models are still split on it's ultimate track.
Right now the Bermuda High will continue to steer the Atlantic system westward, without allowing it to curve north. That eventual curve is crucial to whether the Carolinas will feel any impacts.
We will keep you posted over the upcoming days!
