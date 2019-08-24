Tropical Depression Five formed late Saturday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen as it moves west.
As of now it poses no threat to the contiguous United States, but tropical storm conditions are possible in Puerto Rico By mid next week.
We’ll continue to monitor its progress as well.
The name it would take would be either Dorian or Erin.
