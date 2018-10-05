We now have Tropical Depression #14 in the Caribbean. It will move into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially become Tropical Storm Michael soon!
Locally, Wednesday and Thursday are days to watch for *potential* impacts as there still lies a lot of uncertainty.
Some models have the center of whatever becomes of it moving quickly through the western Carolinas late next week bringing periodic heavy rain and thunderstorms. Right now landfall is most likely along the Florida panhandle.
Other models have it moving slowly through the midlands/lowcountry Thursday/Friday and bringing less rain to the western Carolinas.
In either scenario, it should be well out of the Carolinas by next weekend, bringing much drier and cooler (and Fall-like!) weather to our area!
