Tropical Depression 28 formed Saturday evening. We're watching for the development of "Zeta" over the next few days in the Caribbean just south of Cuba.
Computer models are showing the system headed toward the gulf coast, as a tropical storm or hurricane, eventually sending moisture our way mid to late week. This could change of course, but it's a good sign for coastal areas.
If we see impacts, it would be late Wednesday into Thursday.
It's too early to say if/when we would see a severe weather threat. Luckily the system will be moving fast, so that will limit the flood threat.
So, we have a few days to watch this one! We'll keep you posted as to the eventual track and strength!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.