A tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the northern Gulf of Mexico sometime over the next day or so.
As of Tuesday evening, the low is just about to move off the Florida panhandle's coast and into the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico.
Once it moves into even warmer waters and into a lower wind shear environment farther south of the Gulf coast, it will have a much better time organizing itself.
Forecast models are fairly decent agreement on sending the system westward. This would take the bulk of the rain chances with it, focusing enhanced flooding potential for the central Gulf coast including New Orleans.
As far as local impacts in the Carolinas are concerned, we would see a slight uptick in coverage of our daily evening storms and intensity with a few downpours.
Overall though, rain totals during this stretch will be modest in the "inch or two" range at the most. It's also fairly safe to say that it will NOT result in any all day washouts.
This will be something that continuously evolves through the week, so you'll want to stay abreast of the latest information. For now, Carolina impact potential looks pretty low. If it gets a name, it will be "Barry." Interests along the central Gulf coast should monitor with extra vigilance.
