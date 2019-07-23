Tropical depression three formed Monday just off the coast of the northern Bahamas and is forecast to remain a depression as it moves north.
It likely will not become a tropical storm, but it is still forecast to bring scattered showers and gusty wind to the east coast of Florida before turning to the northeast by Wednesday.
Some elevated surf conditions are possible along parts of the SC/NC coasts through Wednesday, but no major impacts are likely.
Should unexpected strengthening occur, it would get the name "Chantal." However, it's expected to remain at depression status as a cold front sweeps the system out to sea by Thursday.
