Tropical depression three formed just off the coast of the Bahamas and is forecast to remain a depression as it moves north.
It likely will not become a tropical storm, but it is still forecast to bring scattered showers and gusty wind to the east coast of Florida tonight into Tuesday.
It could also bring a few of these to both the South and North Carolina coast lines Tuesday into Wednesday.
Safe to say that the center of the depression should stay just off the coast, and cause very little impacts.
