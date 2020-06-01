The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over the Yucutan Peninsula for tropical development soon.
It's now considered "likely" the area of low pressure emerging into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche will form into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. This area of low pressure is actually the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the far eastern Pacific.
Forecast models currently project it to slowly move north and then possibly taking a westward turn toward the Texas coast later in the weekend into early next week. If it were to become a tropical storm, it would take the name Cristobal and as of now, it does not pose any local threat.
Be sure to stay up to date with future forecasts as things could change down the road.
