Tropical development is possible by the end of the week with an area of low pressure currently over the southern U.S. that is forecast to move into the northeast Gulf of Mexico.
The most likely scenario is that if it gains tropical characteristics by Thursday or Friday, it would probably end up being either a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm (which it would take the name 'Barry').
The big questions are, how much will it strengthen and what path will it take?
Models are in VAST disagreement on both of these, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise since it is 5-7 days out.
The American GFS model from Sunday afternoon depicts a weak tropical system that moves north toward Florida/Georgia and eventually moving northeast into the Carolinas bringing widespread rain to the region. This scenario would result in a much soggier outlook for the western Carolinas Friday into next Saturday.
Sunday afternoon's European computer model showed a fairly strong tropical storm moving to the northwest and making landfall around New Orleans followed by more northerly movement into the mid-south. This scenario would yield a much drier Carolinas region with just spotty showers and storms.
Be sure to continue to monitor future forecasts regarding this system as there will be changes with it from day-to-day through the middle of the week.
