Tropical development is possible to likely in the next few days over the northern Gulf of Mexico.
In a somewhat more unique scenario, that low pressure is actually emanating from a trough over land. The surface "low" will emerge into the Gulf after spending several days inland as part of a weak trough over Tennessee and Georgia.
For right now, most of the computer models continue to show a westward track of this eventual system. This would take the bulk of the rain chances with it, focusing enhanced flooding potential for the central Gulf coast.
Additionally, there will be a weak front that pushes through the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. That combined with moisture from this tropical system and moisture coming in from the Atlantic could create a conveyor belt of moisture that result in rainier/stormier afternoons Friday and Saturday.
This will be something that continuously evolves through the week, so you'll want to stay abreast of the latest information. For now, Carolina impact potential looks pretty low. If it gets a name, it will be "Barry." Interests along the central Gulf coast should monitor with extra vigilance.
