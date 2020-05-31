The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance just off the coast of central America that could become a named storm this week.
As of Sunday evening, it has been designated a 50% chance for development over the next 5 days.
Forecast models currently project it to slowly move north and then possibly taking a westward turn toward the Texas coast late next weekend into early the following week.
If it were to become a tropical storm, it would take the name, Cristobal, and as of now, it does not pose any local threat.
Be sure to stay up to date with future forecasts as things could change down the road.
