The tropics seem to be heating up heading into the final days of August.
An area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida is forecast to gradually become better organized over the weekend, possibly becoming classified as a depression or storm by early next week.
ALL computer models take this system AWAY from the United States/Carolina coastlines thanks to a front, but it could bring some breezy, rainy conditions for parts of the Carolina coasts toward Sunday or Monday.
Most computer models do bring this system up to tropical storm status in the next 3-5 days, and if it gets a name, it will be “Dorian.” It is not expected to be a hurricane.
Stay tuned for further developments as we watch this system closely through the weekend!
