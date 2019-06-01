A tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a decent chance of becoming the 2nd named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season over the next few days.
The disturbance is located off the southeastern coast of Mexico, and regardless of development would cause widespread rain and gusty wind over the eastern half of Mexico.
There's the off chance it could bring some of its rain to extreme southern Texas, but as far as the U.S. is concerned (let alone the Carolina coast) no impacts are expected.
The hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly over it Sunday to gather further information on it.
If it were to become a tropical (or subtropical) storm, it would take the name 'Barry.'
