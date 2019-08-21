It's late August and it's starting to look like it in the tropics with the extremely quick formation of Tropical Storm Chantal late last night.
Quick might be an understatement seeing as there's no more than a 10% chance of tropical development with that system Tuesday afternoon.
Luckily Chantal is in the middle of the Atlantic, and not expected to impact any landmasses and only effect shipping lanes.
In addition, another disturbance near the Bahamas is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the island chain has been designated a 20% chance of development as of Wednesday afternoon.
Forecast computer models don't indicate much further development with this system, but we'll have to monitor over the next few days
It is forecast to move north and bring more showers and storms to the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coasts over the next week or so.
These recent events have been in line with NOAA's updated outlook to the rest of Atlantic hurricane season, which is now projected to be at or above average through the end of November.
Odds are we'll see more named storms in the coming months after a fairly quiet first half of the season.
If on the off chance another tropical storm forms, the next two names that would be taken are Dorian and Erin.
This is a good reminder that regardless of the outlook, it only takes ONE storm to cause major issues, so always be alert and prepared for when there ends up being a local threat from one of these storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.