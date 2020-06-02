Tropical Storm Cristobal formed early Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
The center of circulation was located just west of the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to slowly move north over the next few days into this weekend.
As of now, forecast models indicate that it will then turn to the west and potentially impact a good chunk of the Gulf coast with heavy rain with the center heading in the direction of TX/LA late this weekend into early next week.
For the time being, there do not appear to be any local impacts associated with this system, but changes are possible moving forward, so be sure to check for updates each day this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.