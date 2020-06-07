Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in SE Louisiana just after 6 pm eastern time.
Flooding rains and gusty wind remain possible along the gulf coast over the next couple of days as it continues to move north.
We'll experience some rain locally Tuesday and Wednesday, but the center of the storm should be far enough west of us to where any major threats will be faced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.