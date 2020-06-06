Tropical Storm Cristobal formed early Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
The center of circulation is located in the northern Gulf of Mexico and currently is bringing its outer bands to the Gulf coast.
Heavy rain, gusty wind and storm surge are possible from Texas to the Florida panhandle Sunday into early next week with potential landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday.
For the time being, there do not appear to be any local impacts associated with this system, but changes are possible moving forward, but a rainy conditions will persist Tuesday and Wednesday.
