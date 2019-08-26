Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and move toward the Caribbean Islands as newly formed Tropical Depression Six strengthens in the open waters of the western Atlantic.
Dorian is forecast to continue it's westward path and strengthen into a hurricane at some point Tuesday. That means tropical storm conditions would be possible in Puerto Rico and surrounding areas by mid to late this week.
This could mean possible flooding and winds up to 70 miles per hour by Wednesday into Thursday on the island.
New computer model guidance has it weakening back into a tropical storm this weekend, which could mean some limited impacts in the Florida Peninsula.
Beyond that, it's extremely difficult to tell with a reasonable amount of certainty what will happen.
We'll keep you posted on any future changes.
Additionally, Tropical Depression Six formed just over 300 miles off the Carolina coast Monday afternoon.
It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm (would be named Erin) over the next couple days, but would not threaten any U.S. landmasses at this time.
