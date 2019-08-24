What was Tropical Depression Five is now Tropical Storm Dorian in the Central Atlantic Ocean that formed late Saturday afternoon.
It is forecast to move west and strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.
That means hurricane conditions would be possible in Puerto Rico and surrounding areas by mid next week.
Most computer models have it dissipating shortly thereafter making it not an immediate threat to the contiguous U.S.
We'll keep you posted on if that changes.
Additionally, a tropical wave several miles off the east Florida coast is likely to form into at least a tropical depression over the next couple days.
Regardless of development, most of its moisture and wind is forecast to stay out at sea over the next week.
