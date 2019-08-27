The tropics are heating up, right on cue, as the peak of the season is weeks away.
Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the next couple of days, passing close to the islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico mid-week. The official forecast is for the system to be near hurricane strength as it passes near these islands.
After that, the track remains a bit uncertain due to potential land interaction disrupting the system. It's entirely possible the system degenerates, though it's equally possible the storm system survives and maintains tropical identities as it moves toward the Bahamas.
The official NHC forecast calls for the system to be near hurricane strength aimed toward the east coast of Florida this weekend, particularly by Sunday.
TD6 in the open waters of the western Atlantic could briefly gain tropical characteristics and get a name "Erin" as it begins to move northward by the end of the week. No U.S. impacts are expected.
