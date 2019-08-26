Tropical Storm Dorian now sits in the western Atlantic Ocean that formed late Saturday afternoon.
It is forecast to continue it's westward path and strengthen into a hurricane later in the week. That means tropical storm conditions would be possible in Puerto Rico and surrounding areas by mid to late this week.
Most computer models have it dissipating shortly thereafter making it not an immediate threat to the contiguous U.S.
We'll keep you posted on if that changes.
Additionally, a tropical wave far off the coast of South Carolina is likely to form into at least a tropical depression over the next couple days.
Regardless of development, its moisture and wind is forecast to stay far out at sea over the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.