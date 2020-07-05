Tropical Storm Edouard formed Sunday night in the Atlantic Ocean.
Not to worry, regardless of what happens, it will not impact any landmasses aside from the fact that it will bring showers and gusty winds to Bermuda.
Chances are decent that it will become a weak tropical storm over the next couple of days, and if that were to happen, it would take the name 'Edouard.'
Additionally, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.
