Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the central Gulf of Mexico. It is heading toward Texas and will likely become a Tropical Storm (named Hanna) by late Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain will be the primary threat for the coast, but some gusty winds will be an issue as well from Houston to Corpus Christie.
Also, as the tropics remain active... TD-7 became Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning across the open central Atlantic. Further strengthening is ongoing, with it likely becoming a category 1 hurricane on Thursday.
The latest track brings the system into the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend as a tropical storm. Right now, the environment doesn't appear to favor significant strengthening into a major hurricane, however the new forecast DOES call for Gonzalo to become a hurricane in the next day or so.
So the tropics are definitely becoming move active! There is nothing that presently poses ANY threat to the Carolinas, but it's always good to stay prepared and weather aware!
