TD-7 became Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning across the open central Atlantic. Further strengthening is ongoing, with it likely becoming a category 1 hurricane on Thursday.
The latest track brings the system into the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend as a tropical storm. Right now, the environment doesn't appear to favor significant strengthening into a major hurricane, however the new forecast DOES call for Gonzalo to become a hurricane in the next day or so.
Another disturbance near in the eastern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next couple of days as it moves west toward coastal Texas.
So the tropics are definitely becoming move active! There is nothing that presently poses ANY threat to the Carolinas, but it's always good to stay prepared and weather aware!
