Tropical Depression 8 formed Wednesday in the central Gulf of Mexico. It is heading toward Texas and will likely become a Tropical Storm (named Hanna) in the next day or so. Heavy rain will be the primary threat for the coast, but some gusty winds will be an issue as well from Houston to Corpus Christi.
TS Gonzalo in the Atlantic will continue moving west over the next several days, potentially strengthening into a hurricane if it can overcome some hostile dry air/dust currently over the system. Right now, the environment doesn't appear to favor significant strengthening into a major hurricane, however the latest forecast DOES still call for Gonzalo to become a hurricane in the next day or so.
Weakening is nevertheless still forecast as it moves into the western Caribbean, so there is PLENTY of uncertainty regarding the forecast. Stay tuned for the latest!
